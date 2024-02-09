Burney Co. Takes $755,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

