C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

CHRW opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 291.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

