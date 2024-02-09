Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,509 shares of company stock valued at $755,234 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

