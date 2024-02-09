Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

