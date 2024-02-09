Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 328,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 136,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

