Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 15,561 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $108.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

