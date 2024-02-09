Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

