Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

