Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ScanSource worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,782.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783 over the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

