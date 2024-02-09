Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.18% of Tsakos Energy Navigation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

NYSE:TNP opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

