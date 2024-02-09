Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 198,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 48.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $470.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total transaction of $9,244,370.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

