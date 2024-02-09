Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 10,983 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,815,000 after buying an additional 436,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

