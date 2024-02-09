Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 49,058 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $34,634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 33.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 85.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $266,781 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $21.99 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.72.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.