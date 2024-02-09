Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

