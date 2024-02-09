Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

