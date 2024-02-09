Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline plc has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

