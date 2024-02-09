Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 4.4 %

CF stock opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$767.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.