Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

TSE CF opened at C$7.53 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market cap of C$767.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.69.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

