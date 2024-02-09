Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $42.50

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 0.0 %

BN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 1,779,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.