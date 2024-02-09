Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.61 on Friday, hitting C$8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,008. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.69.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$389.14 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0701001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.