Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 116,400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $97,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

APD stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.93. 263,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.69. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

