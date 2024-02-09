Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 313,304 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,304 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $121,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 547.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.52. 160,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.