Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $128,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 7.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $888,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. 110,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $249.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

