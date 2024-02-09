Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,403 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $116,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.49. The company had a trading volume of 133,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.