Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $108.60 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 358.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $108,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

LPLA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.68. 7,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,865. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $259.27.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

