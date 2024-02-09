Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $92.86 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,551 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.37% of SEA worth $92,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE SE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $43.07. 842,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

