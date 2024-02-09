Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of McKesson worth $138,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.47. The company had a trading volume of 164,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,002. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.62.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 275.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

