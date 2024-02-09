Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,637 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.05% of Shockwave Medical worth $76,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,343. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $463,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $463,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,096 shares of company stock worth $10,881,425. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

