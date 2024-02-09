Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Albemarle worth $121,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 486,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $293.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

