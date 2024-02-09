Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 22,004 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.27% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $95,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. 389,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,607. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.