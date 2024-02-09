Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 23,800 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $87,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.0 %

HUM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.66. 132,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,507. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average of $471.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.