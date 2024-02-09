Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 345,501 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345,501 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Bank of Montreal worth $145,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.25. 32,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

