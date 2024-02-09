Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 60,492 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,492 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.28% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $153,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,795 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,219 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,943 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.37. 420,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

