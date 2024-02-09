Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,255,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,356,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Infosys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Infosys by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

NYSE:INFY remained flat at $20.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

