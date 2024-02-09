Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE CM opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 694,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 673,780 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

