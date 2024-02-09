Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $44,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

