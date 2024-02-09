Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $925.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $37.66 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $939.05.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $946.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $897.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $839.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

