Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.12. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 726,352 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 110.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

