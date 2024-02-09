Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $440.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $423.06 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

