Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 1,102,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,308. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 17.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 246,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capri by 44.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

