Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 229,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

