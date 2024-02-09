Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of CAH opened at $102.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33,981.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,197 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

