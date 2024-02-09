Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

