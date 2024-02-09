Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 502,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.