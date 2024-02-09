CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

