Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

