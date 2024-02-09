Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

