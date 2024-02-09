Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.40

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1189476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

