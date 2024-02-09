CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5833333 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

