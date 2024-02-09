Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) Insider Buys A$13,100.00 in Stock

Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,100.00 ($8,506.49).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Terry Gardiner bought 103,333 shares of Charger Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$22,836.59 ($14,828.96).

Charger Metals NL engages in the exploration for battery metals. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, gold, and platinum group elements. Its project portfolio includes a 70% interest in the Coates project and the Lake Johnston project in the western Australia; and the Bynoe lithium and gold project in the northern Territory.

